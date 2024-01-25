National Tourism Day: Top 5 Places To Visit In India
25 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
National Tourism Day is celebrated on January 25 every year. The recent inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, witnessed tourists from all across the world.
In 2022, India was ranked as the 7th most beautiful country world (according to a Forbes report). Let us check out the top 5 places in India visited most by Indians and tourist alike.
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is a Hindu temple and important pilgrimage destination marking Lord Rama's birthplace.
Tirupati Temple is one of the richest and most visited Hindu temples in the world, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Vishnu.
Vaishno Devi is a Hindu cave shrine dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi, located in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir, attracting millions of pilgrims annually.
The UNESCO World Heritage site Taj Mahal, is an iconic white marble mausoleum built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for his third wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Agra Fort, another UNESCO World Heritage site, is a massive 16th century Mughal fort housing palaces and mosques, offering panoramic views of the Taj Mahal.
India being one of the most popular tourist destinations, has 42 UNESCO World Heritage sites and ranks 6th globally.
