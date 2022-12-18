1 Rupee = 17.46 Indonesian Rupiah. From beaches to sight seeing this is an ideal place for a good budget vacation.
1 Rupee= 1.73 Icelandic Krona. What's better than watching northern lights with a pocket friendly travel.
1 Rupee= 4.63 Hungary Forint. Explore this European nation, cuisine and the historic architectures this new year.
1 Rupee = 285.31 Vietnamese Dong. Enjoy the scenic beauty within boundaries of your wallet.
1 Rupee= 7.21 Costa Rican Colon. From beaches to forest to adventure sports, Costa Rica is the full package for travellers in budget
1 Rupee= 1.65 Japanese Yen. Experience the cherry blossoms and iconic Japanese cuisine at economic travel plan.
1 Rupee= 10.62 Chilean Reso. Explore vineyards, serene lakes and souvenirs in Chile this new year.
1 Rupee=49.83 Cambodian Riel. Enjoy exploring the world famous Angkor Wat here.
1 Rupee= 87.50. A rather unexplored destination, Paraguay offers a serene yet beautiful time for travellers.
