The 5,091-metre-high Shinku La Pass connects Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh with Zanskar Valley in Kargil.
17 Dec, 2022
17-km road between Ramjak in Lahaul and Kargyak in Zanskar Valley was built by Chultim Chonjo, a retired government employee, using his savings. With a little support from local residents, the road was constructed between May 2014 and June 2017. Chultim Chonjo was conferred Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, for social service in 2021.
The road was later taken over by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and today it is a metalled road with a capacity to carry truck load of up to 18 tons.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will start the construction of a tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh with Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July this year under its 'Project Yojak' and this tunnel would be completed by 2025.
Himachal Road Transport Corporation has started Padam Mini Bus service on the route for the benefit of people in the Zanskar area. At present, one has to travel 101 km from Manali to Darcha on Leh Road and then take a turn towards Shinku La Pass to enter Zanskar Valley.
