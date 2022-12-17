History of Shinku La

17-km road between Ramjak in Lahaul and Kargyak in Zanskar Valley was built by Chultim Chonjo, a retired government employee, using his savings. With a little support from local residents, the road was constructed between May 2014 and June 2017. Chultim Chonjo was conferred Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, for social service in 2021.

17 Dec, 2022