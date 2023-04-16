The Maravanthe beach is a beautiful beach town in Karnataka.(Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

16 Apr, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Situated in southern Goa, Palolem Beach attracts several international tourists.(Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Paradise Beach Veerampattinam is yet another favourite tourist attraction. (Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Situated on the east coast of Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam, Ramakrishna Beach Visakhapatnam draws tourists from all over the world.(Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Gokarna Beach, Karnataka is one of the beautiful beach destinations for tourists. (Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Radhanagar Beach is widely regarded as one of the most popular beaches. (Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Malvan Beach Maharashtra (Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Pondicherry Beach is famously known as Rock Beach. (Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Famously known as Papanasham Beach, Varkala Beach is a beach situated in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.(Photo Credit:@desi_thug1)

Kapu Beach Udupi

Thanks For Reading!

