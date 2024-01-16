Top 10 Wedding Destinations In India
16 Jan, 2024
Kerala: The beaches call you to its palm-fringed shores, houseboat haven, lush backwaters. Say "I do" amidst tropical paradise.
Andaman & Nicobar invitie you to turquoise waters, beautiful sunsets on its pristine beaches. Dive into island romance with your loved one.
Goa: Celebrate your love with a touch of Goa's free spirit on its sun-kissed beaches followed by vibrant celebration party.
Udaipur: The majestic lakefront palaces, heritage charm, romantic sunsets call you to live your fairy tale royalty at Udaipur's royal backdrop.
Jaipur: Pink City has a colourful culture with vibrant bazaars, majestic forts, colorful culture. Tie the knot in the heart of Rajasthan's regal heritage.
Rishikesh: Find peace and serenity, with your partner in the lap of the Himalayas. From spiritual vibes, adventure options to scenic beauty, all adding upto a perfect wedding point.
Coorg: Escape to a green paradise for a wedding amidst Lush hills, misty mountains, and natures embrace.
Munnar: This Hill Station offers- Rolling hills, tea plantations, colonial charm as stunning views making it a picture-perfect wedding.
Darjeeling: invites you to romance in its winding hills, colonial charm, and breathtaking views. Take a ride on love's scenic route with Darjeeling's iconic toy train.
Shimla: Recreate a love story from another era in this charming mountain town with colonial history and stunning views.
