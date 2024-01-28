Top 10 Facts about Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi
28 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
The Kalkaji Temple has a significance that dates back to the Mahabharata.
It is said that the Kalkaji mandir was once demolished by Aurangzeb.
Goddess Kali stands out amidst the rest of the Gods, who you can worship here.
Mundan ceremony: Hindu sacraments includes cutting off the hair of a child for first time after birth; it is conducted here.
Kalkaji mandir is the only temple to stay open during a solar eclipse.
Kalkaji Mandir Rutuals: Starts with a milk bath of Goddess Kali, followed by the Morning Aarti.
Kalkaji Mandir Metro Station: Nearest Delhi Metro stop for devotees.
Kalkaji Mandir Timings: It remains open from 4 AM in the morning to 10 PM at night.
Kalkaji Mandir Location: It is in the locality called Kalkaji in South Delhi, opposite Nehru Place.
