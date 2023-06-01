Dedicated to Shiva, the Lingaraja Temple is one of the oldest temples in Bhubaneswar.
Dedicated to Jagannath, a form of Vishnu, the Jagannath Temple is a famous Hindu temple.
Dedicated to Hindu Sun God Surya, Konark Sun Temple is a famous temple in Odisha.
Mukteshwara Temple, Bhubaneswar is one of the prominent tourist attractions of the city.
Parashurameshvara Temple is one of the oldest existing temples in the state.
Dedicated to Krishna, an avatar of Vishnu, Ananta Vasudeva Temple is located in Bhubaneswar.
Brahmeswara Temple, is one of the oldest and most beautifully designed Temples in Bhubaneswar.
Ram Mandir, a Hindu temple, is located in Bhubaneswar.
Tara Tarini Temple is a famous Hindu shrine in Odisha.
Famously known as Mahamaya Temple, Chausath Yogini Temple is one of the famous temple.
