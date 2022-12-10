Da Nang, Vietnam

Vietnam has been a sought after destination this season. De Nang's dragon bridge and other tourist places have been Google's latest queries.

Jigyasa Sahay

Louvre, France

It is one of the most visited museums in the world and a grand landmark in Paris. It is home to famous collection of art like works of Leonardo Da Vinci

Delhi, India

Dilwalon ka shehar Dilli is one of the most Googled destinations in 2022. It has a rich culture and heritage to offer to its travellers

Rome, Italy

From Colosseum to the great Pantheon, Rome is the city of the yore. It's colourful pastel buildings and serenity attracts tourists from all across the globe

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Largest city in Vietnam, it holds importanc as there are several historic museums, war memorials and more for tourists to explore.

Big Ben, London

A world famous landmark, the Big Ben is an iconic clock tower in world history known for its accuracy and the massive hour bell.

Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom

The official residence of the England's monarch, the grand palace was visited by millions post Queen's death.

Royal Palace, Brussels

Official palace of the King and Queen of Belgian, tourist flock in large numbers to witness its grandeur

Taipei, Taiwan

From its famous memorial to national palace, museum, Taiwan has been on the search list for many.

Ponta da Piedade, Lagos, Portugal

One of the famou stourist destination, this place has golden-coloured cliffs and is headland where the azure water sparkle bright!

