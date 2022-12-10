Vietnam has been a sought after destination this season. De Nang's dragon bridge and other tourist places have been Google's latest queries.
It is one of the most visited museums in the world and a grand landmark in Paris. It is home to famous collection of art like works of Leonardo Da Vinci
Dilwalon ka shehar Dilli is one of the most Googled destinations in 2022. It has a rich culture and heritage to offer to its travellers
From Colosseum to the great Pantheon, Rome is the city of the yore. It's colourful pastel buildings and serenity attracts tourists from all across the globe
Largest city in Vietnam, it holds importanc as there are several historic museums, war memorials and more for tourists to explore.
A world famous landmark, the Big Ben is an iconic clock tower in world history known for its accuracy and the massive hour bell.
The official residence of the England's monarch, the grand palace was visited by millions post Queen's death.
Official palace of the King and Queen of Belgian, tourist flock in large numbers to witness its grandeur
From its famous memorial to national palace, museum, Taiwan has been on the search list for many.
One of the famou stourist destination, this place has golden-coloured cliffs and is headland where the azure water sparkle bright!
