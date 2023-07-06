Mysore Palace is a historical palace and a royal residence.
06 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Dedicated to Vishnu, Chennakeshava Temple is located Hassan district of Karnataka.
Chennakeshava Temple, Somanathapura: It is a Vaishnava Hindu temple on the banks of River Kaveri.
Lalbagh Botanical Garden is a botanical garden in Bangalore.
Group of Monuments at Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Wonderla Amusement Park (Bengaluru)
Mullayyanagiri is the highest peak in Karnataka.
Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens is one of the most popular zoos in India.
