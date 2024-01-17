Top 10 Places to Visit in Puri
Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri is the holiest pilgrimage site for Hindus, home to the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.
Puri Seach Beach, in Puri is a popular tourist destination, known for its golden sands and gentle waves
Loknath Temple is a 12th-century temple dedicated to the Hindu saint Loknath in Puri.
Raghurajpur Artist Village in Puri is a A UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its traditional Orissan art and handicrafts.
Jambeswara Temple in Puri is A 12th-century temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva.
Narendra Sarovar, in Puri A sacred lake, located near the Jagannath Temple.
Markandeshwar Temple in Puri, is a temple dedicated to the goddess Gundicha, located near the Jagannath Temple.
Gundicha Temple is a A 13th-century temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Vishnu in Puri.
Alarnath Temple in Puri is a 13th-century temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Vishnu.
Sudarshan Crafts Museum is a A museum showcasing traditional Orissan handicrafts in Puri
