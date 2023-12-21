Gulmarg: Nicknamed "Meadow of Flowers," Gulmarg transforms into a winter wonderland, offering stunning skiing slopes and gondola rides.
Auli: Renowned for its breathtaking scenery and adventure activities, Auli boasts Asia's longest cable car ride and picturesque slopes for skiing and snowboarding.
Manali: This popular hill station attracts snow enthusiasts with its charming cafes, vibrant bazaars, and thrilling adventure sports like paragliding and trekking in Rohtang Pass.
Munsiyari: Nestled amidst the Panchachuli peaks, Munsiyari offers mesmerising views of snow-clad Himalayas and serene treks through alpine meadows and rhododendron forests.
Nainital: This colonial-era hill station perched on Naini Lake comes alive with winter, offering mesmerising boat rides on the frozen lake and scenic walks amidst snow-draped hills.
Shimla: The "Queen of Hills" boasts Victorian architecture, bustling markets, and historical landmarks like The Ridge, all enhanced by the captivating sight of snowfall.
Ladakh: This high-altitude desert region experiences heavy snowfall, transforming into a surreal landscape of snow-covered monasteries, frozen lakes, and breathtaking mountain passes.
Spiti Valley: This remote valley offers a glimpse into Tibetan culture and stunning vistas of snow-laden mountains, glaciers, and ancient monasteries.
Tawang: This picturesque town nestled amidst the Eastern Himalayas boasts vibrant Buddhist monasteries, breathtaking snow-covered valleys, and trekking trails amidst serene landscapes.
Dhanaulti: This lesser-known gem offers budget-friendly winter getaways with scenic walks through pine forests, apple orchards, and stunning views of snow-capped peaks.
