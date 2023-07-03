Jubilee Park is an urban park in Jamshedpur. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations.
03 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Rock Garden in Ranchi is one of the most visited places of the city.
The Jonha Falls is a waterfall located in Ranchi district. It is also known as Gautamdhara Falls.
The Maithon Dam is constructed on the Barakar River.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Pahari Mandir is a temple located in hilltop in Ranchi.
Sammet Shikharji is one of the Holiest pilgrimage sites for Jains. It is located on Parasnath hill.
Patratu Valley is a zig-zag road in the shape of letter S or Z, with lush greenery and scenic views of hills across the way.
Dimna Lake is an artificial reservoir. It is famous for its serenity and lush greenery.
The Tagore Hill is located in Morabadi, Ranchi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Tourist Destinations in Chhattisgarh