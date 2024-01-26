Top 5 Destinations For Medical Tourism In India
26 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Medical tourism is the practice of traveling to another country to receive medical treatment or healthcare services, often due to cost savings and access to high-quality care
India ranked 10th in the Medical Tourism Index (MTI) and 12th wellness tourism markets globally. Here are top 5 medical tourist destinations in India
Chennai ("Health Capital") is renowned for cardiac, orthopedic, and cosmetic treatments. Here, top-notch hospitals like Apollo and Global offer affordable excellence.
Kerala ("Ayurveda Haven") has lush landscapes & world-class Ayurveda resorts like Kalari Kovilakom draw wellness seekers for holistic healing
Delhi ("Heart of Healthcare") national capital of India with cutting-edge facilities like Max Healthcare & AIIMS for complex surgeries and transplants.
Bangalore ("Silicon Valley of Healthcare")is the tech hub of India with advanced hospitals like Manipal & Fortis, specializing in robotics and minimally invasive procedures.
Goa ("Serene Medical Getaway"), apart from pristine beaches & laid-back vibe complement exceptional dental & cosmetic care at clinics like Cosmetic Goa.
