Hello Goa!

Goa need no intro. It is one o the best places to celebrate New Year with festive fervour in the air. Enjoy the beach side parties and welcome New Year the Goan way

27 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

White Sands Of Kutch

Wow! will be the first syllable when you look at the beauty of Kutch in December. The sand of Gujarat are already in high spirits for Rann Utsav and celebrating New Years under the night sky here will be nothing short of divine

27 Nov, 2022

Royal Jaisalmer

Rajasthan is love in winters. Cool Nights under starry sky and rich culture is a must for a unique celebration

27 Nov, 2022

Pondicherry

A surreal destination. Try aesthetic cafes, cool beaches and a wholesome nightlife in the city of Pondy

27 Nov, 2022

Auli

27 Nov, 2022

Hills Of Ooty

There is no denying about the beauty of Ooty! From scenic vistas to winding roads and hill tops, explore the stunning destination in South for a refreshing New year

27 Nov, 2022

Pushkar

Surrounded by scenic beauty, thrilling adventures, explore ethe holy city of Pushkar this New Year

27 Nov, 2022

Kodaikanal

An offbeat getaway for New Year. From waterfalls, treks to caves, it is a fun filled destination to start new beginnings with a tinge of adrenaline

27 Nov, 2022

Udaipur, City of Lakes

For tranquil celebration, hop to Udaipur and rejuvenate by the mesmerising lakes and royal forts

27 Nov, 2022

Lakshadweep

Ney Year sis the ideal time to explore the unexplored lands of Lakshadweep. do not miss out on it delicacies

27 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shriya Saran Looks Like Regal Queen in Red Silk Organza Worth Rs 64K

 Find Out More