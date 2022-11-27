Goa need no intro. It is one o the best places to celebrate New Year with festive fervour in the air. Enjoy the beach side parties and welcome New Year the Goan way
Wow! will be the first syllable when you look at the beauty of Kutch in December. The sand of Gujarat are already in high spirits for Rann Utsav and celebrating New Years under the night sky here will be nothing short of divine
Rajasthan is love in winters. Cool Nights under starry sky and rich culture is a must for a unique celebration
A surreal destination. Try aesthetic cafes, cool beaches and a wholesome nightlife in the city of Pondy
There is no denying about the beauty of Ooty! From scenic vistas to winding roads and hill tops, explore the stunning destination in South for a refreshing New year
Surrounded by scenic beauty, thrilling adventures, explore ethe holy city of Pushkar this New Year
An offbeat getaway for New Year. From waterfalls, treks to caves, it is a fun filled destination to start new beginnings with a tinge of adrenaline
For tranquil celebration, hop to Udaipur and rejuvenate by the mesmerising lakes and royal forts
Ney Year sis the ideal time to explore the unexplored lands of Lakshadweep. do not miss out on it delicacies
