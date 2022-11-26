26 Nov, 2022

Vietnam

You can take a car or bus ride from New Delhi to Hanoi which will cross through Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos.

26 Nov, 2022

Bhutan

You can easily reach Bhutan, which borders West Bengal, via road from India.

26 Nov, 2022

Sri Lanka

You can easily travel from Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu to Colombo port in Sri Lanka.

26 Nov, 2022

Myanmar

You can travel to Myanmar with your vehicle but will require special permits, and also an MMT permit.

26 Nov, 2022

Bangladesh

Take a road trip to Bangladesh by travelling through the Dhaka-Chittagong highway.

26 Nov, 2022

Thailand

Ditch flight to experience the scenic India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway!

26 Nov, 2022

