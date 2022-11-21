Longest Indian Train

Vivek Express is currently the longest train in India that is in service

21 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

9 States, 58 Stops

4,273 km over 80 hours 15 minutes.

It connects the northernmost tip of India’s mainland, Kanyakumari (CAPE), in Tamil Nadu, to Dibrugarh (DBRG), in Assam, in the northeast.

Assam To Kanyakumari

Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari Dibrugarh) which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27

Vivek Express To Operate Twice A Week

Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh Kanyakumari) Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22

