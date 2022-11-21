Vivek Express is currently the longest train in India that is in service
It connects the northernmost tip of India’s mainland, Kanyakumari (CAPE), in Tamil Nadu, to Dibrugarh (DBRG), in Assam, in the northeast.
Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari Dibrugarh) which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27
Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh Kanyakumari) Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22
