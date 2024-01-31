Top 10 Places To Experience Snowfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand

31 Jan, 2024

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh boasts panoramic views of snow-capped Himalayas

Spiti Valley

Tabo's mud-brick monastery complex

Nestled amidst apple orchards, Kalpa offers stunning views of Kinnaur Kailash

The last inhabited village on the India-Tibet border, Chitkul is a fairytale hamlet come true.

Auli is a winter wonderland for adventure seekers

Dhanaulti offers a taste of Himalayan charm without venturing too far.

A cantonment town nestled amidst lush forests, Chakrata's colonial charm takes on a new dimension under a layer of snow.

Perched atop a ridge in Kumaon Hills, Munsiyari boasts breathtaking views of Panchachuli peaks.

Known as the "Switzerland of India," Kausani's scenic beauty is amplified by snowfall.

