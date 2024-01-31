Top 10 Places To Experience Snowfall in Himachal, Uttarakhand
31 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh boasts panoramic views of snow-capped Himalayas
Tabo's mud-brick monastery complex
Nestled amidst apple orchards, Kalpa offers stunning views of Kinnaur Kailash
The last inhabited village on the India-Tibet border, Chitkul is a fairytale hamlet come true.
Auli is a winter wonderland for adventure seekers
Dhanaulti offers a taste of Himalayan charm without venturing too far.
A cantonment town nestled amidst lush forests, Chakrata's colonial charm takes on a new dimension under a layer of snow.
Perched atop a ridge in Kumaon Hills, Munsiyari boasts breathtaking views of Panchachuli peaks.
Known as the "Switzerland of India," Kausani's scenic beauty is amplified by snowfall.
