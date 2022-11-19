Taj Mahal, Uttar Pradesh

One of the seven wonders in the world , the white marble architecture's name is etched in history across the globe

19 Nov, 2022

Jigyasa Sahay

Chola Temple, Tamil Nadu

These temples give a peak into the splendour of Chola art and architecture

19 Nov, 2022

Khajuraho Temples, Madhya Pradesh

A unique heritage with about 80 temples sprawling across 20 sqkm, should be on every heritage lover's list

19 Nov, 2022

Konark Sun Temple, Odisha

The engineering dexterity of this UNSECO World Heritage sites is marveled by the world. As per the legends associated with it – it was built in over 12 years by almost 1200 artisans.

19 Nov, 2022

Ellora, Maharashtra

Ellora Caves are one of the largest rock cut structures in the world and that makes it one of the best heritage sites in India.

19 Nov, 2022

Hampi, Karnataka

Once a capital of the Vijaynagar empire in 1500cAD, Hampi is a treasure trove of heritage

19 Nov, 2022

Ran Ki Vav, Gujarat

There are multiple levels with lines of carved pillars. There are roughly more than 800 sculptures beautifully engraved on the pillars and walls and are based on Vishnu-avatar themes.

19 Nov, 2022

Red Fort, Delhi

Built under the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag on this red brick structure on independence Day, August 15 every year.

19 Nov, 2022

Sanchi Stupa, Madhya Pradesh

Another feather in the heritage hat of India is this monument built by Emperor Ashoka. It preserves and also spreads the philosophy of Buddha.

19 Nov, 2022

