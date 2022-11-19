One of the seven wonders in the world , the white marble architecture's name is etched in history across the globe
These temples give a peak into the splendour of Chola art and architecture
A unique heritage with about 80 temples sprawling across 20 sqkm, should be on every heritage lover's list
The engineering dexterity of this UNSECO World Heritage sites is marveled by the world. As per the legends associated with it – it was built in over 12 years by almost 1200 artisans.
Ellora Caves are one of the largest rock cut structures in the world and that makes it one of the best heritage sites in India.
Once a capital of the Vijaynagar empire in 1500cAD, Hampi is a treasure trove of heritage
There are multiple levels with lines of carved pillars. There are roughly more than 800 sculptures beautifully engraved on the pillars and walls and are based on Vishnu-avatar themes.
Built under the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag on this red brick structure on independence Day, August 15 every year.
Another feather in the heritage hat of India is this monument built by Emperor Ashoka. It preserves and also spreads the philosophy of Buddha.
