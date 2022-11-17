This is South America's smallest country but no short of natural beauty. It is flanked by jungles that make for ultimate safari.
17 Nov, 2022
The phenomenon of the curtain of the Northern lights aurora borealis is the best reason to visit this nature's paradise.
17 Nov, 2022
Tucked in a corner of South American continent, It is one of the wealthiest islands replete with rainforests and colonial architecture.
17 Nov, 2022
Home to penguins, seals and albatrosses, these islands are luxurious natural spots with very little human corruption.
17 Nov, 2022
It has a population of little over 55000 and is a perfect tourist destination for adventure sports like kayaking, rock climbing.
17 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!