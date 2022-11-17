Suriname

This is South America's smallest country but no short of natural beauty. It is flanked by jungles that make for ultimate safari.

17 Nov, 2022

Shrimansi Kaushik

Iceland

The phenomenon of the curtain of the Northern lights aurora borealis is the best reason to visit this nature's paradise.

17 Nov, 2022

French Guiana

Tucked in a corner of South American continent, It is one of the wealthiest islands replete with rainforests and colonial architecture.

17 Nov, 2022

Falkan Islands

Home to penguins, seals and albatrosses, these islands are luxurious natural spots with very little human corruption.

17 Nov, 2022

Greenland

It has a population of little over 55000 and is a perfect tourist destination for adventure sports like kayaking, rock climbing.

17 Nov, 2022

