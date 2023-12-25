Delhi to Leh: Embrace Ladakh's heights, winding through peaks, lakes, and Pangong Tso. Explore monasteries and Rohtang Pass on this high adventure.
25 Dec, 2023
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Mumbai to Goa: Groove on Goa's lively beaches and Konkan coast. Uncover waterfalls and Portuguese heritage amidst vibrant nightlife.
The Golden Triangle: Dive into India's past at Taj Mahal and Red Fort, Delhi and Agra's historic marvels. Jaipur dazzles with Rajput architecture and local flavors.
Bengaluru to Coorg: Find solace in misty Coorg. Trek, spot wildlife, taste filter coffee, and relish Coorgi cuisine amidst coffee plantations.
Ahmedabad to Kutch: Discover Thar Desert's culture, camel safaris, and the vibrant Dussehra festival. Explore forts, temples, and local art.
Jaipur to Ranthambore: Experience wild Ranthambore and regal Jaipur. Encounter tigers, elephants, and relish royal feasts within Amber Fort.
East Coast Road: Traverse Chennai to Pondicherry, indulging in fishing villages, golden beaches, and Pondicherry's French allure. Explore Auroville and Tamil cuisine.
Guwahati to Tawang: Navigate Arunachal Pradesh's landscapes to witness Tawang Monastery's grandeur and immerse in Monpa tribe culture.
Shimla to Manali via Kinnaur and Spiti: Embrace Kinnaur and Spiti's dramatic landscapes, monasteries, and Tibetan charm in towns like Kalpa and Nako.
Manali to Leh - Spiti: Merge the thrill of Manali-Leh highway with Spiti Valley's serene beauty. Trek, spot wildlife, and find tranquility in Spiti's silence.
