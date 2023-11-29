Best 10 Hindu Temples to Visit in Chhattisgarh
It is situated in the Maikal mountains at a height of 3,500 ft.This temple is known to be the source of one of the holiest rivers of India i.e River Narmada.
Known as one of the most famous temples of the Rajgarh City. Holy and sacred temple that is dedicated to Goddess Banjari Mata.
This temple is situated in the mountain reigns of the city. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and also known as an ancient brick temple.
It is located in Janjgir district of Chhattisgarh. This temple is not only famous for its sacred site, but also because one can explore the beauty of the city.
This ancient temple is situated in Raipur. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple is known as one of the most valuable heritage sites for Hindus.
This temple is situated in the south east part of the Raipur district.This temple in Chhattisgarh is nothing less than heaven.
This sacred place is located in Rajnandgaon district of the city. It lies at a hilltop of 1600 ft. It has a small temple in it known as Chhotti Bamleshwari.
Situated in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. It is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The architecture of the temple is styled in Nagara Style.
It is a beautiful temple situated in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
This temple is known as one of the oldest temples of Chhattisgarh. It is situated in the middle of the Chhattisgarh city.
