Countries That Provide Visa on Arrival for Indians

Bordered with Andaman sea and gulf of Thailand, Thailand is a dream destination for every beach lover. Thailand tourism has everything a tourist could ask for, from an international holiday destination including, Gren-blue clean beaches, coral islands, mountains, shopping markets, Hindu temples, monasteries and never ending nightlife.
Maldives, officially the Republic of Maldives, is an archipelagic state located in South Asia, situated in the Indian Ocean. A tour to Maldives offers some of the best beaches, luxurious over-water villas, beautiful corals, and azure waters
Sri Lanka lies in the Indian Ocean, southwest of the Bay of Bengal, and southeast of the Arabian Sea. It is a popular destination amongst tourists, especially from India. Tourism in Sri Lanka offers variety of sightseeing and entertainment options.
Mauritius, or the Republic of Mauritius, is a multi-cultural island nation located about 2,000 kilometres from Africa in the Indian Ocean and southeast of Seychelles. It is almost entirely circled by coral reefs and has calm, crystal-clear water, making it an ideal place for watersports like snorkelling, diving, kayaking, swimming and more.
Seychelles is a paradise for divers, Seychelles tourism activities include coral reef explorations, deep-water wrecks, diving with manta rays, and more.
Qatar is considered one of the safest tourist destinations in the world. It has many touristic characters with its natural reserves, historic forts, international resorts and five star hotels, public parks, restaurants and malls. This year FIFA World Cup 2022 is also being held in Qatar.
Fiji, a country in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of 333 islands, white sand beaches and year-round tropical warmth and it is hard not to feel happy in this Pacific Island nation.
Bolivia is a country with great tourism potential, with many attractions, due to its diverse culture, geographic regions, rich history and food. From the El Choro Inca trail to the canyons to Torotoro National Park, Bolivia offers endless adventures for hikers.
Cambodia is a Southeast Asian nation whose landscape spans low-lying plains, the Mekong Delta, mountains and Gulf of Thailand coastline. Cambodia is all about tropical beaches, historical monuments, lively nightlife, and beautiful countryside.
Palau is an archipelago of over 500 islands, part of the Micronesia region in the western Pacific Ocean. It is an untamed paradise for divers and snorkellers.
