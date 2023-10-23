Last-Minute Dussehra Getaways From Delhi- Noida-Gurugram- In Pics
Agra, Uttar Pradesh- Take some time during your visit to admire the famous buildings in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, and the Agra Fort.
Jaipur, Rajasthan- It is an excellent option for a quick getaway. The history and culture of this timeless city are vibrantly blended. Explore the magnificent Amber Fort, City Palace, and many more.
Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand- After 6 hours of drive from Delhi, the Jim Corbett National Park offers nonstop excitement.
Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh- This attractive but rather quirky hill station just outside the busy city of Shimla is the Kausali it is an ideal alternative.
Neemrana, Rajasthan- Neemrana Fort Palace is more than just a hotel. This historic hotel provides a distinctive fusion of classic charm and contemporary comfort.
Rishikesh and Haridwar, Uttarakhand- These two holy cities will make your getaway more enjoyable and memorable. While you are here, experience sitting beside the Ghats of River Ganga.
Udaipur, Rajasthan—This city is home to some of the most beautiful lakes and is a significant center of Rajasthan's rich culture.
