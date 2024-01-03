Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Tiruchirappalli's new international terminal, built at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crores.
03 Jan, 2024
Abhijay Singh Rawat
The new terminal triples passenger handling capacity, welcoming over 44 lakh travelers annually.
The two-level terminal boasts state-of-the-art amenities and a design featuring Kolam art and motifs from Srirangam Temple.
60 check-in counters ensure swift processing and reduced waiting times for passengers.
Enhanced passenger capacity opens doors to more international flight options.
5 baggage carousels handle luggage efficiently, minimizing delays and hassles.
High-tech screening systems prioritize passenger safety and security.
Dedicated lounges provide a relaxing haven for travelers before and after flights.
The new terminal is expected to boost tourism, trade, and job creation in the region.
Modern infrastructure paves the way for Tiruchirappalli's aviation growth and future development.
