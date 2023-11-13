Top 10 Beautiful Hill Stations Near Delhi to Visit During Winter
13 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Mussoorie, Dehradun: Know as Queen of Hills, Mussoorie gives it an extremely pleasant season with cool breeze, clear skies and sunny days.
Nainital, Uttarakhand: An extremely popular hill station near Delhi within 300 km distance.
Bhimtal, Nainital: Another great hill station near Delhi within 300 km, Bhimtal is a must visit in winter.
Sattal, Nainital is a perfect photogenic spot which is surrounded by pine trees that give off a characteristic scent.
Naukuchiatal, Nainital: A hill town with a large lake surrounded by pine trees, Naukuchiatal is perfect for tranquillity seekers.
Ranikhet, Uttarakhand: Incredibly green and tranquil, it can be visited for a much-needed break from work.
Almora, Uttarakhand, is another charming town in Uttarakhand and is not too popular with holidaymakers.
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Cool weather, lush deodars and colonial grandeur greet you as you arrive in Shimla.
Auli, Uttarakhand is one of the coldest hill stations near Delhi even in summer and winter.
Visit these hill stations near Delhi to escape air pollution.
