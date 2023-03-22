22 Mar, 2023
The lawyers working in the Bombay high court believe that one of the courtrooms is haunted by a vengeful tortured soul.
22 Mar, 2023
Even though this chawl is situated in a populated area in Mahim, Mumbai, the residents have reported ghost sightings of a lady
22 Mar, 2023
Film City was built over the remains of dead soldiers of the Sultanate, whose restless souls haunt the film sets till today.
22 Mar, 2023
The locals believe it to be haunted by the ghosts and satanic demons who lurk in the shadows following visitors around.
22 Mar, 2023
Local and migratory birds plummet to the ground in large numbers on moonless nights of September and October only on a specific area.
22 Mar, 2023
The Lambi Dehar Mines of Mussoorie are now abandoned and are considered to be one of the scariest places.
22 Mar, 2023
The black sands of Dumas Beach in Gujarat are associated with several mysteries over several years. The beach used to be a Hindu burial ground.
22 Mar, 2023
The Victoria Boy’s High School and Dowhill Girl’s Boarding School in Kurseong, Darjeeling, are believed to be the residence of many spirits.
22 Mar, 2023
Kuldhara is an abandoned village in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. It is one of the most haunted places in India.
22 Mar, 2023
It is considered to be so dangerous that even the Archaeological Survey of India has legally prohibited anyone from entering the Bhangarh Fort after dark.
22 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!