10 most haunted places in India

22 Mar, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Bombay High Court

The lawyers working in the Bombay high court believe that one of the courtrooms is haunted by a vengeful tortured soul.

D’Souza Chawl, Mumbai

Even though this chawl is situated in a populated area in Mahim, Mumbai, the residents have reported ghost sightings of a lady

Ramoji Film City

Film City was built over the remains of dead soldiers of the Sultanate, whose restless souls haunt the film sets till today.

Agrasen ki Baoli, New Delhi

The locals believe it to be haunted by the ghosts and satanic demons who lurk in the shadows following visitors around.

Jatinga, Assam

Local and migratory birds plummet to the ground in large numbers on moonless nights of September and October only on a specific area.

Lambi Dehar Mines

The Lambi Dehar Mines of Mussoorie are now abandoned and are considered to be one of the scariest places.

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

The black sands of Dumas Beach in Gujarat are associated with several mysteries over several years. The beach used to be a Hindu burial ground.

Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal

The Victoria Boy’s High School and Dowhill Girl’s Boarding School in Kurseong, Darjeeling, are believed to be the residence of many spirits.

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

Kuldhara is an abandoned village in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. It is one of the most haunted places in India.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

It is considered to be so dangerous that even the Archaeological Survey of India has legally prohibited anyone from entering the Bhangarh Fort after dark.

