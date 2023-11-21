Top 10 hill stations to visit in India this winter
Coorg is a perfect winter vacation trip for nature lovers as they experience the serene beauty of nature and cascading waterfalls.
It is known to offer a tranquil winter experience. It is famous for the beautiful and for tea gardens
Travellers visit this beautiful destination during winter as it is famous for ski resorts. Gulmarg’s snow-covered meadows are a sight to behold.
People visit this beautiful city because of its breathtaking landscapes, winter sports and hiking among other activities
This destination is famous among travellers and is known for its monasteries and trekking trails, waterfall and more.
Travel enthusiasts head to this enchanting hill station to create unforgettable winter memories.
Munnar’s cool climate and scenic beauty offer a peaceful environment. It is famous for its misty mountains.
One can enjoy boat rides and snow-capped peaks which makes it a wonderful winter retreat for travellers.
Queen of Nilgris, this destination down south attracts tourists owing to its panoramic views and pleasant climate.
This hill station attracts many tourists because of the snow-clad Mall road, making it a winter wonderland
