Top 10 Hill Stations You Must Visit in Winter
20 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Darjeeling, known as Queen of Hill, is the most beautiful hill station in India.
Nainital, most beautiful hill station in Uttarakhand, is known as the Lake District of India.
Shillong is one of the most popular hill stations in India.
Manali is one place that offers adventure and tranquility to tourists.
Mussoorie is a scenic hill station in India and most popular place here is Lal Tibba.
Coorg is a misty valley that is covered with spice, tea, and coffee plantations.
In Gulmarg, you will enjoy snowboarding and skiing as adventure sports.
Ooty is nothing but a visual delight and is home to terraced botanical gardens, thatched-roof churches.
Shimla City in Himachal Pradesh is famous for its hill station.
Srinagar is home to relaxing houseboats and gorgeous lakes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 5 Nude Beaches In India We Bet You Didn't Know