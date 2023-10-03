Top 10 Must Visit Destinations In October- In Pics
Manali is a lovely hill resort in northern India surrounded by lush green hills and snow-capped mountains.
Goa is well-known for its stunning beaches and exciting nightlife. The weather is good in October, making it ideal for beach parties and other outdoor activities.
Kerala, also referred to as 'God's Own Country,' is a lovely state in southern India. This place has it all, from breathtaking natural views to thriving culture and heritage sites.
This beautiful West Bengal hill station is an excellent destination to visit in October since it offers stunning views of the Kanchenjunga mountain range and its surrounding tea estates.
Rishikesh is a spiritual center in India, located in the Himalayan foothills in Uttarakhand. In October, you can go kayaking on the Ganges, camping along the riverbanks, walking in neighboring hills, or simply relax.
Shimla is another popular Himachal Pradesh hill station that is suitable for enjoying nature and adventure activities. During October, you may go on hikes through pine forests and apple orchards, as well as see old colonial architecture.
Udaipur, located in Rajasthan, is one of India's most charming cities, noted for its lakeside palaces and temples. The weather in October is excellent, with moderate breezes, making it an ideal time to visit Udaipur's popular sights.
Jaisalmer, located in Rajasthan in the Thar Desert, allows you to experience a different culture and lifestyle that is unique to this region of India.
Agra was the Mughal Empire's capital city and home to some of India's most prominent structures, including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.
Varanasi is one of India's oldest cities, located on the banks of the Ganges River in the state of Uttar Pradesh, and is recognized for its spiritual culture and ancient temples.
