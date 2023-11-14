Top 10 Places to Watch Snowfall Near Delhi-NCR

14 Nov, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Known as a snowy wonderland, Manali is one of the popular places to visit near Delhi for snowfall this winter.

Shimla and Kufri get covered with a sheet of snow and become hotspots for skiing and ice-skating.

Almora and Ranikhet are worth visiting if you’re a lover of the snow, and a seeker of the peace.

Auli is the best nearest snow place from Delhi which becomes a dreamland for every type of traveller.

Dalhousie, under the quilt of snow, is the nearest snow point from Delhi for anyone who embraces the chill.

Dhanaulti in Mussoorie is a gorgeous hill station near Delhi with snowfall which can be covered on one long road trip.

Kausani is a great place to see snowfall near Delhi in winter season.

Mcleodganj is one of the most surreal places to visit near Delhi for snowfall this winter.

Nainital is perfect for a quick weekend escape and is the best snowfall area near Delhi for winter holiday.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Beautiful Hill Stations Near Delhi to Visit During Winter

 Find Out More