Top 10 Places to Watch Snowfall Near Delhi-NCR
14 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Known as a snowy wonderland, Manali is one of the popular places to visit near Delhi for snowfall this winter.
Shimla and Kufri get covered with a sheet of snow and become hotspots for skiing and ice-skating.
Almora and Ranikhet are worth visiting if you’re a lover of the snow, and a seeker of the peace.
Auli is the best nearest snow place from Delhi which becomes a dreamland for every type of traveller.
Dalhousie, under the quilt of snow, is the nearest snow point from Delhi for anyone who embraces the chill.
Dhanaulti in Mussoorie is a gorgeous hill station near Delhi with snowfall which can be covered on one long road trip.
Kausani is a great place to see snowfall near Delhi in winter season.
Mcleodganj is one of the most surreal places to visit near Delhi for snowfall this winter.
Nainital is perfect for a quick weekend escape and is the best snowfall area near Delhi for winter holiday.
