Galle, SriLanka: Dance under the stars at Mambo Beach's New Year's Eve Gala, featuring DJs, fireworks, and stunning ocean views.
28 Dec, 2023
Abhijay Singh Rawat
Kathmandu, Nepal: Ring in the year amidst the Himalayas at the Soaltee Crowne Plaza's rooftop bash, enjoying panoramic views and live music.
UAE, Dubai: Experience glitz and glamour at Burj Khalifa's NYE fireworks show, paired with luxurious parties at Dubai's renowned nightlife venues.
Bankok, Thailand: Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Bangkok's countdown celebrations at SkyBars or rooftop restaurants, followed by all-night clubbing.
Maldives: Escape to luxury and tranquility at a private Maldivian resort, celebrating with gourmet dinners, beach bonfires, and private DJ sets.
Ring in this New Year 2024 in style, beyond India's borders! From beachside festivities to mountain revelry, these vibrant destinations offer unforgettable experiences.
