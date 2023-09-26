Top 5 Train Journey You Should Never Miss
26 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The Golden Chariot has a luxury train experience in southern India with a blend of cultural experiences and scenic beauty.
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has stunning views of the Himalayas, tea plantations, and quaint villages.
The scenic Kalka-Shimla Railway offers quaint stations, rides through pine forests, and sweeping views of the Himalayas.
In Rajasthan, Palace on Wheels offers a luxurious train experience complete with royal treatment and breathtaking surroundings.
The Konkan Railway offers picturesque views of the Arabian Sea, a verdant landscape, and bridges over rivers and valleys.
