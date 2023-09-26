Top 5 Train Journey You Should Never Miss

26 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

The Golden Chariot has a luxury train experience in southern India with a blend of cultural experiences and scenic beauty.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has stunning views of the Himalayas, tea plantations, and quaint villages.

The scenic Kalka-Shimla Railway offers quaint stations, rides through pine forests, and sweeping views of the Himalayas.

In Rajasthan, Palace on Wheels offers a luxurious train experience complete with royal treatment and breathtaking surroundings.

The Konkan Railway offers picturesque views of the Arabian Sea, a verdant landscape, and bridges over rivers and valleys.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Things To Do Before You Die - Travel Edition

 Find Out More