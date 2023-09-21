Top 7 Long Weekends Ideas- Places To Visit And Enjoy Your Weekend- In Pics

21 Sep, 2023

Shawn Dass

Despite having various diverse attractions, Kasol is known for its lovely aesthetics and quiet surroundings.

Rishikesh attracts a wide range of tourists, although adventure is the main draw. There is a lot to do from camping to rafting to bungee jumping.

Surfing, knee boarding, white water rafting, kayaking, scuba diving, snorkeling, parasailing, and jet skiing are just a few of the activities that you can enjoy doing it in Goa.

There are many sites to visit near Manali, making it ideal for a short break or even a longer stay.

Mussoorie, often known as the Queen of the Hills, is a mesmerizing haven for leisure travelers.

Nainital is a Himalayan tourist town in India's Uttarakhand state, located at a height of around 2,000 meters.

Shimla is one of the most popular hill stations in India because of its special appeal and tourist attraction. 

