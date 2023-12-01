Top 8 iconic tourist places in Mumbai
This iconic place symbolizes Mumbai’s historical significance and the city’s grandeur. This iconic monument is situated in the opposite of the Arabian Sea.
Mumbai is considered to be the heart and the most beautiful city on India’s western coast. A vibrant city with a kaleidoscope of attractions.
This place is popularly known as the Queen of Necklace. It is known to be a popular spot for both locals and tourists
This place is unique because it showcases the rich cultural heritage of the city.
This iconic place is known for its bustling railway stations and a UNESCO World Heritage site.
This place symbolizes Mumbai’s religious diversity and a floating mosque that goes through a narrow causeway.
It offers a glimpse of Mumbai's Vibrant community life. This place is known to attract people because of its community initiatives
It is known as the heart of the Indian Film Industry. By visiting this place one can witness the magic of cinema production.
If you venture out to the lesser known lanes, you will also come across several distinct bazaars, temples and a nightlife that is one of its kinds.
