Top 8 Places to Visit in Visakhapatnam
Let's explore and give a virtual visit to these top 8 must visit places in Visakhapatnam which makes it this city look more beautiful
You get to explore the lush greenery off this beautiful valley which is surrounded by coffee plantations. It offers breathtaking views of landscapes.
You can get to see this mesmerizing place if you visit the heart of Eastern Ghats. It creates a beautiful experience for the tourists.
You can immerse yours in the history of India’s maritime heritage. It makes an educational spot for the tourists.
If you want to see the panoramic views of the city then you must visit this hill-top. This place offers tourists adventurous activities.
Nature enthusiasts will find peace in this place as it is a home to diverse flora and fauna.
This beach is known as a haevewn for water enthusiasts. It offers thrilling activities in the backdrop of this stunning beach.
You should start your journey at RK Beach. This beach is adorned with parks, statues and the Kursura Submarine Museum
You can get yourself delve into this beautiful temple which is a must visit place for those seeking cultural experiences.
Get ready to immerse yourself in this enchanting city of Visakhapatnam, where every corner surprises you with coastal gems of the city.
