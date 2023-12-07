Top 9 Historical monuments of Hyderabad
Situated in Char Kaman, Hyderabad. This monument is 156 ft tall and it even has a mosque built inside it. It has a secret tunnel that was used to help kings and queens during enemy attacks.
This monument is situated on a 2000 foot high hill top. This monument was constructed with Italian Marbles
Situated in Ibrahim Bagh, Hyderabad. The fort has eight gateways, several temples, mosques and many more inside it.
It is known as one of the oldest mosques of India. Situated in Khilwat, Hyderabad. This mosque is built from the soil source by Mecca.
This tomb is a beautiful marble piece in Hyderabad city. This beautiful tomb is a home for Paigah who were loyal to Nizams.
Located in Tali Chowki, Hyderabad. It is known as one of the oldest monuments of the city. The structure of the monument is inspired in Persian, Hindu styles.
Located in Salar Jung Road, Hyderabad. It is known as one of the largest museums in the world and one of the 3 National Museums in India.
It is situated in the hilltop of Hyderabad. This monument has a Persian style constructed garden and historical Sarai having 12 doorways.
This beautiful masjid is known to be build on a stand platform and has 2 halls inside it. It is declared as a heritage site by the Archaeological Survey of India
If you are visiting Hyderabad then you should add these historical monuments to your list as it adds more charm to this beautiful city .
