Top 9 Tourist Destinations for Solo Trip in Winter
Here we are revealing top 9 tourist destinations for solo trips in India during the Winter months that will surprise with beauty and adventures.
You can get to enjoy your company in the Andaman Islands where you will be welcomed by the pleasant weather of the city.
This place transforms into an adventurous place for the travel enthusiasts during winter.You can get to try all types of winter sports here.
Goa reveals a beautiful charm during winter. You can get to explore vibrant markets of the city and enjoy at beaches during sunset.
This place comes to live during winter. You can get to witness the vibrant culture of the city.
You must travel to this beautiful city as it transforms into a winter wonderland with pristine snow and frozen lakes.
This city offers a snowy retreat to the travellers. You can engage yourself in the breathtaking views of the snow covered mountains.
Rishikesh is known as a heaven for adventure enthusiasts. You can get to try many adventurous activities such as trekking,river-rafting etc.
Shimla is known to attract solo travellers during winter for its snow covered landscapes. You can savor your taste buds with local cuisines of the city.
Discover and explore the beauty of India and let your winter vacation guide you to make unforgettable memories in these places.
