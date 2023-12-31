Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: Asia's premier ski resort, boasting powdery slopes, breathtaking scenery, and the world's highest cable car ride.

30 Dec, 2023

Abhijay Singh Rawat

Auli, Uttarakhand: Picturesque resort town amidst towering peaks, offering gentle slopes for beginners and challenging runs for experts.

Solang Nala, Himachal Pradesh: A paradise for adventure seekers, featuring gentle slopes, a vibrant ski festival, and stunning Himalayan views.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Popular tourist destination with diverse skiing options, from beginner-friendly slopes to thrilling off-piste adventures.

Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh: Serene village with panoramic vistas, ideal for budget-conscious skiers and snowboarders seeking uncrowded slopes.

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand: Off-the-beaten-path gem with stunning Himalayan panoramas, attracting nature enthusiasts and experienced skiers alike.

Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Enchanting valley offering scenic skiing amidst pine forests, with opportunities for camping and exploring Lidder River.

Dayara Bugyal, Uttarakhand: Meadow of flowers transformed into a winter wonderland, perfect for cross-country skiing and soaking in the serene beauty.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh: Easily accessible hill station with gentle slopes and charming atmosphere, ideal for families and first-time skiers.

Fagu, Himachal Pradesh: Peaceful retreat with stunning views of the Himalayas, providing a relaxed skiing experience and escape from bustling city life.

