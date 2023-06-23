7 Business Honchos at PM Modi’s State Dinner
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani, graced White House with their presence for the state dinner.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai entered the White House for the State dinner.
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also attended the State dinner.
Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath arrived at the White House to attend the State dinner.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also attended the State dinner.
Indian-American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan arrived at the White House to attend the State Dinner.
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen attended the grand event.
