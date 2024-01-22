Inside Pics Of Ram Mandir
Much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was held in Ayodhya on January 22.
Special prayers were performed at the Ram Temple before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
PM Modi participated in the grand ceremony.
A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit performed the main rituals.
The consecration of Ram Lalla was meticulously performed between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm.
Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet.
This sizeable structure is spread over three floors, with each floor having a height of 20 feet.