How Ayodhya Will Look After Ram Mandir Inauguration
17 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Ayodhya is getting ready for Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22
The 'Shubh Muhurt' or auspicious time for the Pran Pratishtha is 12.30 pm on January 22.
Ayodhya city situated on the banks of the Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh and it is the administrative headquarters of the Ayodhya district.
Ayodhya city is administered by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, the governing civic body of the city.
The idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which will be enthroned in the temple, will be brought inside the sanctum on Thursday morning.
Different types of rituals like the Abhishek (bath) of the idol will be performed during ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.
PM Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on on January 22.
The black-stone idol of Ram Lalla, exquisitely sculpted by a Mysuru-based sculptor--Arun Yogiraj--has been selected for enthronement in the temple.
The Ram Mandir Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees, presenting them with gifts.
PM Narendra Modi, set to attend the event, will be presented with a 15-meter picture of the Ram temple enclosed in a jute bag.
More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations for the Pran Pratistha ceremony.
A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha on January 22.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: New Year 2024: Top 10 Destinations For Mind-Blowing Parties In Noida