How Noida Will Look After 100 Years, Check AI Images
27 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Noida is considered to be India's greenest city with nearly 50% green cover.
In the last few years, Noida has become a hub for software and mobile app development companies.
Noida came into administrative existence on 17 April 1976 and 17 April is celebrated as Noida Day.
Noida ranks as one of the cleanest cities when it comes to cleanliness among the cities in India.
Noida is famous for tall buildings and comes second after Mumbai in this parameter.
The new Parthala Flyover in Noida is a major infrastructure improvement for the region.
