IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For UP

01 Apr, 2023
According to IMD, several districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall along with a thunderstorm.
The IMD said there is the possibility of heavy rains on April 1 and 2 in Uttar Pradesh.
Due to heavy rains, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi diverted nearly 22 flights to other airports on Thursday.
Due to bad weather condition, 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad.
Heavy rain along with thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening.
