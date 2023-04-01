IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall For UP

01 Apr, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Rain And Thunderstorm

According to IMD, several districts in Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rainfall along with a thunderstorm.

01 Apr, 2023

Possibility Of Heavy Rains

The IMD said there is the possibility of heavy rains on April 1 and 2 in Uttar Pradesh.

01 Apr, 2023

22 Flights Diverted In Delhi

Due to heavy rains, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi diverted nearly 22 flights to other airports on Thursday.

01 Apr, 2023

Weather After-effect

Due to bad weather condition, 11 flights were diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad.

01 Apr, 2023

Thunderstorms In Delhi

Heavy rain along with thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday evening.

01 Apr, 2023

