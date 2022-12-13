Pet owners will have to pay penalties if they fail to register their pets by January 31, 2023. (Photo: Pixabay)
Sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of pets have been made mandatory in Noida. (Photo: Pixabay)
The annual registration fee per pet has been set at Rs 500, payable in April every year. (Photo: Pixabay)
Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) app can be used for registration and fee payment. (Photo: Pixabay)
Pet owners will have to mandatorily register their pets - dogs and cats - annually by January 31, 2023. (Photo: Pixabay)
