Penalty

Pet owners will have to pay penalties if they fail to register their pets by January 31, 2023. (Photo: Pixabay)

13 Dec, 2022

Vaccination of pets

Sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of pets have been made mandatory in Noida. (Photo: Pixabay)

13 Dec, 2022

Annual registration fee

The annual registration fee per pet has been set at Rs 500, payable in April every year. (Photo: Pixabay)

13 Dec, 2022

NAPR app

Noida Authority Pet Registration (NAPR) app can be used for registration and fee payment. (Photo: Pixabay)

13 Dec, 2022

Get your pet registered in Noida

Pet owners will have to mandatorily register their pets - dogs and cats - annually by January 31, 2023. (Photo: Pixabay)

13 Dec, 2022

