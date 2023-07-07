Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur on July 7
06 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station redevelopment.
Gorakhpur Railway Station will be built at a cost of Rs 498 crore
The project takes into account the needs for the next 50 years
The PM will lay the foundation stone for Gorakhpur junction and flag off Vande Bharat Express for Lucknow.
Railways will invest around Rs 498 crore in next five-years and develop the station
At peak hour traffic, the station will be able to handle nearly 17,000 passengers
The extensive development plans for the station have been carefully designed to meet the needs of the next 50 years
