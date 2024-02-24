UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Net Worth
Yogi Adityanath is the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.
He is one of the most popular CMs and the firebrand leader of BJP.
Lets take a look at his net worth.
In his election affidavit (2022), Yogi Adityanath declared assets worth Rs 1,54,94,054.
The UP CM while filling nomination for 2022 assembly polls declare that he owns a revolver worth Rs 1,00,000
He also owns a rifle worth Rs 80,000, as per his poll affidavit (2022).
CM Adityanath does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural property.
There is no vehicle registered in his name nor does he have any liabilities.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Highest Civilian Awards Received by PM Modi