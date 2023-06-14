Check Weather Update Today
14 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD said intense heat is likely to prevail in UP for the next three days.
The 22 districts include Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Pratapgarh.
Heatwave warning has also been issued for UP, Delhi NCR, and Haryana for next three days.
Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius.
Maximum temperature in Prayagraj was recorded at 45.1 degrees Celsius.
Varanasi and Hamirpur recorded maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius.
In Delhi, mercury is likely to hit 45 degrees Celsius-mark in the next few days.
The IMD has also issued a heatwave alert for Vidarbha for the next three days.
