Who Killed Atiq Ahmed
15 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj while being taken for medical examination.
The firing took place near MLN Medical College premises in Prayagraj, where Atiq Ahmed was being taken for medical examination.
All three shooters Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny, and Arun Maurya have been nabbed by the UP Police.
Atiq Ahmed was killed hours after his son Asad Ahmed's last rite.
After Atiq Ahmed’ murder, a high alert has been issued in Prayagraj and additional forces have been deployed.
Section 144 has been imposed in several regions of Prayagraj to control the law and order situation.
'Nahi le gaye to nahi gaye' were Atiq's last words on son's burial before being shot dead.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 6 Quotes From Sarojini Naidu To Inspire Students