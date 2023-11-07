Albino Hedgehog: White as milk with glowing red eyes. What can be more alien!
07 Nov, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Aye-Aye: Madagascar natives, these critters with wiry hair and spooky yellow peepers look like Martian creatures.
Blobfish: Found in deep-sea waters off the coasts of Australia, New Zealand, and Tasmania, blobfish is the stuff of nightmares, visually speaking.
Common-Siamese Soft-Shelled Turtle: Not your average-looking earth turtle.
Echidna: Native to Australia and New Guinea, echidnas are egg-laying mammals covered in spines, similar to hedgehogs.
Fennec Fox: These cuddlies are native to North Africa with super-hearing.
Golden Monkey: An old world monkey which looks more alien than native to earth.
Muntjac Deer: Also also known as barking deer or rib-faced deer, are native to South and Southeast Asia.
Pangolin: The only mammal to have scales and no teeth, this creature is found in Asia and Africa.
Star-Nosed Mole: A type of aquatic mammal found in North America. It has a star-shaped nose it uses to feel for food in the dark.
