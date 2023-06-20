Black widow spiders: Females will commonly eat much smaller males.
20 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Blenny Fish: Male blenny fish often eat their offspring due to boredom.
Cane toads: Larger tadpoles eat their just-hatched younger brothers and sisters.
Chicken: Chickens often eat their eggs by accident.
Chimpanzee: Young chimpanzees are eaten by bigger chimpanzees to control food.
Hamsters: Mothers eat their own newborn babies when they are deficient in important vitamins and minerals.
Hippopotamus: They have been recorded eating corpses of other adults.
Lion: Lions who take new pride kill the cubs to remove competition, promote their genes.
Polar Bear: Partially due to climate change.
Prairie Dog: Mostly observed in Gunnison’s, Utah, and Black-tailed.
