Black widow spiders: Females will commonly eat much smaller males.

20 Jun, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Blenny Fish: Male blenny fish often eat their offspring due to boredom.

Cane toads: Larger tadpoles eat their just-hatched younger brothers and sisters.

Chicken: Chickens often eat their eggs by accident.

Chimpanzee: Young chimpanzees are eaten by bigger chimpanzees to control food.

Hamsters: Mothers eat their own newborn babies when they are deficient in important vitamins and minerals.

Hippopotamus: They have been recorded eating corpses of other adults.

Lion: Lions who take new pride kill the cubs to remove competition, promote their genes.

Polar Bear: Partially due to climate change.

Prairie Dog: Mostly observed in Gunnison’s, Utah, and Black-tailed.

